AC Convention Center will open at full capacity come June

This is very good news for Atlantic City: the AC Convention Center will be back open at full capacity come June and that should give a boost to the struggling economy there. The first event since March of 2020 will be the Import Expo on June 13, expected to draw about 2,000 visitors.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the convention business produces $2 billion in revenue for AC, and that business has been sorely missed.

Also reopening is Boardwalk Hall; in a post on the center’s Facebook page, Jim McDonald, general manager of the convention center and Boardwalk Hall said, “We are excited to welcome back live events responsibly and to demonstrate how we have been preparing our facilities over the course of the last year." We look forward to greeting guests and visitors alike, and are confident that their experience here will be better than ever."

According to the convention center’s website, the center offers over 500,000 contiguous square feet of convention meeting space.

Matt Doherty, the executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Association, told the Press of Atlantic City, "Receiving the all clear to fully reopen our destination and state is tremendous news. Especially on the heels of a holiday weekend and our unofficial kick-off to summer. We look forward to seeing Atlantic City become vibrant with visitors again."

Capacity limits for indoor venues were lifted by Gov. Murphy, allowing the reopening of the Convention Center and Boardwalk Hall; it is estimated that $182 million was lost by the restrictions during the pandemic.

