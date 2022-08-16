Absecon, NJ man charged with sending thousands of child-abuse files
ABSECON — An Atlantic County man has been charged in connection with the distribution of child abuse images and videos using a social messaging app.
Stephen T. Costello, 41, of Absecon, was arrested after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off about inappropriate content being distributed on Kik, a social media chat and file-sharing app.
Detectives identified Costello as the suspect and they determined that he had distributed over 1,000 videos and images of child sexual exploitation.
Costello was charged with first-degree distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service, and second-degree possession of child abuse images.
He is lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
