Absecon, NJ man charged with sending thousands of child-abuse files

ABSECON — An Atlantic County man has been charged in connection with the distribution of child abuse images and videos using a social messaging app.

Stephen T. Costello, 41, of Absecon, was arrested after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off about inappropriate content being distributed on Kik, a social media chat and file-sharing app.

Detectives identified Costello as the suspect and they determined that he had distributed over 1,000 videos and images of child sexual exploitation.

Costello was charged with first-degree distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service, and second-degree possession of child abuse images.

He is lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

