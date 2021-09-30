Atlantic City fugitive wanted for ‘murder’ is arrested in Puerto Rico

A fugitive wanted in Atlantic City for a murder has been arrested in Puerto Rico after a more than a month-long homicide investigation, involving multiple local law enforcement agencies and additional assistance from agencies in Texas and Puerto Rico.

Frank Torres-Lopez, 25, was arrested in Puerto Rico on September 29 in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Juan Matute-Figueroa in Atlantic City on August 1.

Torres-Lopez has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

On August 1, 2021, investigators responded to the area of California and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City for a report of a homicide. Officers found Matute-Figueroa shot to death at the scene.

Torres-Lopez's transfer to the custody of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is pending legal proceedings in Puerto Rico.