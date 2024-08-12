A wonderful week of weather for NJ: Low humidity, warm temps

The Bottom Line

We have had a lot of weather this summer. From heat and humidity, to thunderstorms, to drought, to Debby last week.

So the fact I have nothing to talk about this week? Fine by me!

It feels a bit September-ish across New Jersey right now, with low humidity fueling comfortably cool mornings and crisp afternoons. Aside from a stray shower chance at times, there are no wholesale weather changes or concerns for the next three days, at least.

New Jersey's next rain chance arrives just in time for next weekend.

Monday

As of this writing (6:30 a.m.), temperatures are averaging 60 degrees across New Jersey. That would be typical about a month from now, in mid-September. Don't feel ashamed to reach for a light jacket or sweater early Monday morning.

Thermometers will rise quickly starting mid-morning, aiming for the lower 80s Monday afternoon. Probably a degree or two cooler than Sunday, but overall very similar.

Monday looks marvelous, thanks to bright skies, low humidity, and warm temperatures. (Accuweather) Monday looks marvelous, thanks to bright skies, low humidity, and warm temperatures. (Accuweather) loading...

Expect periods of sun and fair-weather clouds throughout the day, alongside dry air and a breeze. That is a westerly wind, which will be a land breeze — so watch for flies at the beaches.

Rain chances are low this week, but not zero. A disturbance passing north of New Jersey could creep some spotty light showers into North Jersey Monday afternoon. The air is pretty dry though, so I would not expect much more than increased cloud cover and a few raindrops.

Skies will clear again Monday night, making for good viewing of the Perseid meteor shower. It will be comfortably cool once again, with low temps averaging lower 60s across the state.

Tuesday

Let's do it again.

Partly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s. The only difference: A sea breeze at the Jersey Shore will keep the flies away, and keep beach temperatures a few degrees cooler.

Tuesday looks terrific, thanks to more bright skies, low humidity, and warm temperatures. (Accuweather) Tuesday looks terrific, thanks to more bright skies, low humidity, and warm temperatures. (Accuweather) loading...

Wednesday

Wednesday will start with sunshine, before clouds thicken up through the afternoon. Once again, an isolated shower or sprinkle can not be ruled out at some point.

Highs will reach about 80 to 85 degrees. Close to normal for this time of year. Dew points will remain at 60 or below, delightfully dry and comfortable for one more day.

Thursday

Thursday will turn a bit warmer and stickier. But not dramatically so — it is just a return to "typical" mid-August heat and humidity.

Highs on Thursday will aim for the mid 80s. Once again with a bright partly sunny sky.

Friday & Beyond

Friday should be similar to Thursday, in the sticky mid 80s, although we might see thicker clouds through the afternoon.

The weekend forecast is still up in the air. But I will tell you that is the time frame for our next storm system and next chance of rain. The timing of those raindrops is the tricky bit here.

Saturday will either be the warmest or the wettest day of the week, depending how that rain timeline shakes out. At this moment, I think there are equal chances of 1.) a mostly cloudy and warm day in the 80s, and 2.) a showery, overcast day in the 70s.

Sunday, rain seems more certain. Probably of the "on and off" variety — but I am not ready to make the call yet that it is "mainly on" vs. "mainly off".

Obviously, the weekend forecast is an important one for all sorts of outdoor activities — I look forward to more clarity, more confidence, and more detail in the coming days.

One more item to watch: A tropical wave in the Atlantic is expected to become our 5th named storm of the season. The next name on the list is Ernesto. The latest forecast carries this storm through the Leeward Islands on the edge of the Caribbean Sea, then a northward curve toward Bermuda

The track of "Potential Tropical Cyclone #5" which may is expected to become a tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours. (Accuweather) The track of "Potential Tropical Cyclone #5" which may is expected to become a tropical storm in the next 24 to 36 hours. (Accuweather) loading...

No models push future-Ernesto anywhere the U.S. East Coast — but, as always, we will be watching, just in case.

