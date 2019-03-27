A woman’s tattered, possibly bloody clothes found in NJ backyard

FAIR LAWN — A Bergen County man is hoping police can solve the mysterious discovery of a tattered women's outfit foun in a wooded area bordering his family's backyard.

David Carota said the clothes were found Sunday afternoon about 25 feet from their garage by his wife, their young daughter and her two friends.

He said the aqua-colored polo shirt, bluejeans, bra and underwear were "balled up haphazardly, like dirty laundry on the ground." Carota said each article of clothing appeared to be cut, as if to be removed from whoever was wearing it, including the undergarments.

The family called the Bergen County Sheriff's Department, as Carota said the discovery was "highly unusual and deeply unsettling." On Monday, Fair Lawn police responded to Carota's home.

The clothes appear to belong to a woman and to have been outside for a long period of time. Old stains on the clothes may be blood, according to Sgt. Brian Metzler.

Fair Lawn clothing found (Courtesy David Carota)

Metzler said the clothes so far cannot be matched to a crime or a victim and the department is holding onto them. Anyone with information about the clothes can contact Fair Lawn police at 201-796-1400.

Carota said he hopes authorities can figure out who the outfit belonged to and why it was seemingly stashed behind his family's garage.

