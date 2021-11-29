A week after deadly Ewing, NJ shooting, police arrest 2 people

EWING — Two township residents have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last week.

Tyshawn Smith, 23, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri on Monday.

Brianne Novak, 21, has been charged with hindering apprehension for providing false information to the police, he also said.

On Nov. 22 around 3:30 p.m, Ewing police responded to a home in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue where they found resident Mark Hudson Jr. had been shot in the chest and left hand.

He died a short time later.

Both Smith and Novak were arrested at their respective Ewing residences on Saturday, by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Smith, pending trial.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to call Detective Jennifer Eyster with the prosecutor’s office at 609-989-6406.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

