A unique romantic corn maze date? At this NJ farm, it’s a yes

It’s the time of year when we start thinking about corn.

Fall harvest inevitably involve corn and that means that when you’re out seeking fun activities to do with the kids, you’ll be looking for a corn maze. But how about when you’re looking for something romantic to do? A corn maze? Yes, I’m tellin’ ya!

I’m not sure if corn mazes are popular all over the country, but we have certainly embraced them here. And, they have become a great way for garden centers and farm centers to supplement their income once the weather starts to get cooler.

But surprisingly, we’ve had listeners call in and say that a corn maze is actually a great date idea.

2022 corn maze (courtesy Alstede Farms) 2022 corn maze (courtesy Alstede Farms) loading...

Most people think of corn mazes as a fun family activity. But have you ever thought of it as a romantic date night? You can at Stony Hill Farm in Chester where the maze is gigantic (just about 10 acres) and can take you five hours to finish. As the sun starts to set, you carry a flashlight with you, and you and your date can have a fun unique and romantic night trying to escape.

Fall marks the beginning of another giant Maze Quest Corn Maze at Stony Hill.

The best part is that the adventure begins with a video showing you how to navigate your way through and, kind of like in an escape room situation, there are hens and games to play throughout the maze that will help you find your way out.

But, a warning. If you cut through the corn it will result in automatic removal from the maze. So grab a partner (or someone that you hope to be a partner) and have a fun, romantic moonlit (and flashlight lit) adventure.

The Maze Fun Park is open through November 6th, 2022

Get your tickets here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

