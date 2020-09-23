A ticket to Trump’s fundraiser in NJ costs $250,000

BEDMINSTER — A quarter of a million dollars will get you a photo with President Donald Trump.

Trump will host his second New Jersey campaign fundraiser at his Somerset County golf club on Oct. 1.

The New Jersey Globe posted a copy of the invitation offering four levels of tickets for the event just over a month before Election Day.

A $250,000 ticket includes a roundtable meeting, photo op and attendance at a reception; $50,000 a photo op and reception; and $35,000 a roundtable with a "special VIP guest and reception attendee."

The cheapest tickets are $2,800.

Trump attended a fundraiser at the Deal home of the late Stanley Chera on Aug. 9, raising $5 million for his re-election campaign, a RNC official said.

In video taken at the private event where tickets costs between $5,600 and $250,000 many attendees were not wearing face coverings under an outdoor tent.

The following weekend at the club, Trump received the endorsement of the City of New York Police Benevolent Association in a crowded ballroom with about 100 in attendance, according to New York Times coverage of the event.

