A section of this NJ city is the newest revitalization (Opinion)

Whether it’s Asbury Park, Jersey City, or Long Branch, there’s nothing as fun and exciting as a town that is reborn.

It’s often controversial when developers begin to come into a town to revitalize it. it benefits everyone in town from residents to business owners. And while it’s true that sometimes we have to lose some of the original charm of a neighborhood, that’s progress.

Who would’ve ever thought that it would happen in Jersey City? And who would ever think it could happen to Newark?

Those in the know understand that Ironbound has already come a long way.

The Ironbound section of Newark, which used to be a hardscrabble part, has come so far.

And now the section of Newark adjacent to the Broad Street Station is coming to life once again. An area that used to be the home of New Jersey’s Little Italy and currently stands in need of dramatic improvement, will be home to new and exciting properties.

One of the first developers to put their faith and confidence in this area of Newark is Russo development. According to Jersey Digs, their first residential endeavor is a 295-unit project called Vermella.

And this is just the beginning. The developers also promised to bring great community assets like a rooftop lounge and gallery space to the neighborhood.

Another example is the former Clark Thread Factory, which dates to the 19th century. It will maintain its original charm but we renovated it into 616 units with shops on the ground floor.

Also, one of the City’s most beloved institutions, the Newark Boys Chorus School has plans to move from Symphony Hall to the Broad Street Station area’s old State Street School, the city’s oldest standing public school, and the stately former home of the School for Colored Children.

This is an exciting step for Newark. Soon, along with the NJPAC, the Newark Museum and Ironbound's culinary gems, the Broad Street Station area will be another chance for Newark to recapture the popularity and vibrant arts and culture scene that once inhabited the city.

