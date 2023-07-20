A lot of people confuse Medford with Medford Lakes. They are two separate towns with different looks and personalities. Medford Lakes is an idyllic little village dotted with log cabin-lined lakes and a really solid close-knit population. Medford is much bigger in size and is less known for its lakes, but there are a few with some really nice neighborhoods surrounding them.

One of the original communities in tow is Lake Pine. Originally developed as summer cottages for people from Philadelphia and the surrounding area, it has grown into a really nice place to live full-time and raise a family or just enjoy the lake and woods. There's a very active membership of families and individuals and a cozy old clubhouse for community events. Not to mention the three beaches the members tend to every year.

Look: A really nice community in a great South Jersey town

