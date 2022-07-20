A perfect NJ combo: Cape May Brewery and Wawa create a hard tea

Cape May Brewing Co. teased earlier this week that they were going to announce an exciting collaboration and boy, they delivered!

Growing up in New Jersey, there’s nothing like a sweet Wawa iced tea on a hot summer day.

Fast forward until you’re of legal age (at least that’s what we’ll tell our parents) — there’s nothing like a cold alcoholic beverage after sweating out in the sun.

Now, we can have the best of both worlds: introducing Shore Tea Peach Hard Tea.

The South Jersey brewery announced on Sunday their latest brew, which boasts a 4.5% ABV, “brings the perfect combination of pleasant tea flavors alongside a wave of sweet peach,” according to their Instagram.

Yum!

This sounds like the perfect addition to your day at the Jersey shore (as long as you’re able to have adult beverages, of course). Throw in a Wawa hoagie (Buffalo chicken for me, please), and that sounds *chef’s kiss* splendid.

The official release is Thursday, July 21 at the opening of the new Wawa beer store in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

(Side note: how great does a Wawa beer store sound? Come on, NJ, let’s loosen up those laws regarding the sale of alcohol! Sorry, I digress…)

Shore Tea will be available for purchase in Cape May Brewing Co.’s tasting room starting Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m..

Distribution in New Jersey, New York, and Delaware will start Monday, July 25.

Cheers!

The brewery and convenience store are also offering the chance to win a tour of the Cape May Brewery as well as some swag. Learn more about that contest here.

