A note for NJ customers suing over hot coffee served to them

The lawsuits seem to be endless toward companies that serve hot coffee. And of course, arguments come out about whether such a lawsuit is even valid in the first place.

Another such incident recently came to light regarding a New Jersey man who had coffee spilled on him by a Dunkin' employee (You can read all about that story from New Jersey 101.5's Rick Rickman here).

It's just the latest in what seems to be happening more and more. So that begs the question, are these lawsuits legitimate claims?

In the case of the one reference above, I would say yes. The reason for that is that the employee carelessly spilled the coffee into the customer, which caused the burns.

But not all of these cases are alike. Some people might just be out for a good payday, which unfortunately seems to be more and more common in today's world.

An Image of a lawsuit Ulf Wittrock loading...

Think back to the 1990s when Seinfeld dominated the airwaves. There was that episode where Kramer spilled hot coffee onto himself because he snuck it under his shirt and into a movie theater.

As a result, Kramer sued Java World, the place he purchased the coffee from, because the coffee was too hot. Let's think about that for a moment.

Because the coffee was hot, it caused burns. But at the same time, Kramer put the coffee underneath his shirt, a place it doesn't belong.

If this scenario was real-life, who would be at fault? The customer, or the company who served him the coffee?

Kramer from Seinfeld Seinfeld Shorts via YouTube loading...

Of course, that's just an example from a TV show, but it illustrates the point of some lengths customers might go to in order to press charges.

And even though some of these lawsuits are over legitimate reasons, a bunch of them are pure nonsense. What if I spilled coffee on myself from coffee I brewed at home? Should I sue the company that made the brewer because I was clumsy?

It's ridiculous with some of these people. Some would jump to any length if it resulted in a potential big payday for them.

Coffee Pavel Timofeyev loading...

Now, that's not to say some of these companies that serve hot coffee aren't at fault. In certain instances, they just might be.

So if you're one of those companies that serve hot coffee, or if you're an employee that serves up hot coffee, then listen up.

We're in a sue-hungry world. It's a sad but true fact that far too many people out there can't wait for your slip-up just so they can cash in.

Hot Black coffee in a white cup on the table. Thinkstock loading...

And that's what you, at the establishment, need to watch out for. As with the case referenced at the beginning of this article, be really careful not to tip anything that's hot and make sure lids and cupholders are secured.

As for how hot the coffee gets? Well, it's a hot beverage for a reason. Just to cover yourself, maybe warn the customer that the beverage is hot before handing it to them.

But if you're the employee, then you probably wouldn't have much control over the temperature of the beverage. You're just trying to make a buck for yourself while serving your customers.

482089479 (Getty Stock) loading...

If you're one of those corporations, then please make sure you coach your staff so they know how to handle these situations when they come up.

Yes, some of these customers are out of line with their lawsuits. But there are a select few that are over a legit incident, especially when the temperature of the coffee reaches a dangerous point.

Now as for the customers who want to pursue these ridiculous lawsuits? You know, the ones that aren't over legit reasons? You're just a sad human being who wants nothing but easy money.

A vector illustration of People Buying Coffee at The Drive-thru Coffee Shop artisticco loading...

Yes, sometimes there are reasons and circumstances to sue, no question there. But some customers can't wait for that first lawsuit to get out there just so they can jump on the cash bandwagon.

So if you're one of those customers, there's only one word to describe you. Pathetic. Just stop with the ridiculous lawsuits that were caused by no other faults than your own.

I know this note won't make much of a difference when it comes to your actions, but it had to be said. These kinds of lawsuits have been ramping up, and they really shouldn't be.

Oakozhan ThinkStock Oakozhan ThinkStock loading...

Unless something happened at the establishment itself that involved an incident you had no control over, just knock it off with your sue-hungry thoughts.

And for those working in these establishments? Do whatever you can to avoid getting caught in this situation in the first place.

Now with that said, it wouldn't be fair to mention a Seinfeld episode and not share the clip. So for those of you who want to see it, here it is.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

10 Famous Movies That Led To Major Lawsuits