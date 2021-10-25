A normal Jersey Fall weekend at Brock Farms

It was outstanding to spend a few hours outside this weekend meeting so many listeners and supporters of normal living. No masks, no distance, no vaccine segregation, just a normal outing enjoying the Fall weather and hospitality from the Brock family.

Spadea at Brock Farms - NJ101.5

Brock Farms is one of NJ's best small businesses with two massive home and garden stores in Freehold and Colts Neck. The site is expansive with 40,000 feet of floor space with everything you could possibly need to celebrate the holidays and spruce up your home. I especially enjoyed the conversation with the hundreds who lined up to say hello to me and my wife Jodi.

New Jersey residents are thoughtful, strong, and friendly. Unfortunately, too many are being bullied by corporate employers and government bureaucrats who seem emboldened by the continuous flood of agenda drive news and propaganda. Time for the average person in NJ to stand up and fight back.

I will continue to travel the state, interact normally and man the mic as your unmasked, unvaccinated super-spreader of truth. Thanks to everyone who shared pics and videos from the event.

Here are a few for you to enjoy. See you all at the next one!

(Photo: Christina LaCubanita Nicole via Facebook)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

