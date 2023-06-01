A new study reveals NJ’s favorite fruit or vegetable — but it’s not what you think

😀 Is this your favorite fruit or vegetable?

Now that the unofficial start of the summer season is underway (summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21) you may already be looking forward to enjoying New Jersey’s world-famous corn, blueberries and tomatoes.

But you might be surprised to learn neither corn, blueberries or tomatoes are considered to be the most popular fruits or vegetables in the Garden State.

According to a new study conducted by totalshape.com apples are the most popular fruit or vegetable in New Jersey, followed by mangoes and bananas are the third most popular.

127017192 Zoonar RF loading...

Searching for food online

Health and fitness experts at Total Shape used Google search data to determine the most popular fruits and vegetables in every state, and in New Jersey:

• Apples are the most popular, averaging 171,167 monthly searches.

• Mangoes rank in second place, with an average of 30,600 monthly searches.

• Bananas are the third most popular, with 10,817 average monthly searches.

Bananas Top Photo Corporation, ThinkStock loading...

The study also concluded apples are the most popular fruit across the United States, and yes, you guessed it, mangoes came in second and bananas were third.

Lots of apples

A spokesperson for Total Shape noted that “there are more than 750 varieties of apples in the world, and more than 100 types of apples existing in the US alone, so it is no surprise that apples are the most popular fruit.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizing fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products in your diet, along with a variety of high-protein foods will help to keep you healthy.

