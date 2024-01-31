A new place for NJ to find emotional wellness through horses

Horses heal. We’ve known this for years. And a new equestrian center in NJ seeks to prove it.

According to Jersey Digs, in Bergen County, a new place is helping people through tough times—it's the equine emotional wellness center at Bergen Equestrian Center in Leonia.

A Stable Life runs this center, and they're there to support people facing challenges like trauma, anxiety, loss, or big life changes using horses for therapy and various types of healing approaches.

A Stable Life has been in the mental wellness scene since 2012, offering special programs that combine different modalities to help.

The team made up of skilled counselors and horse experts, is there for a range of issues — like helping with stress, supporting crime or domestic violence survivors, dealing with addiction, or guiding through grief.

Leading the way is Anna Gassib, a local counselor experienced in this type of equine therapy.

Interestingly, when involved with the therapy at a stable life, you’re not necessarily riding the horses. You’re being close to the horses on the ground.

And that’s what provides the opportunity for comfort and security. People using this type of therapy can learn new skills like The ability to trust, and better communication.

The horses play a big role — almost like partners — to help people grow and heal. Anna Gassib explains,

"Our horses help in counseling sessions; people can come here for various concerns, and the horses just get it."

A Stable Life welcomes everyone, including kids and adults with special needs. They've worked with all different groups, showing their dedication to real healing.

If this type of therapy sounds appealing to you, you’ll find the center in Leonia, NJ.

And for more info about its equine emotional wellness programs, you can check out A Stable Life on the Bergen Equestrian Center website.

