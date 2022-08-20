A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ

The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks.

Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon become known as Pandora Diner, 42freeway.com reports.

Pandora Diner already has two other South Jersey locations in Burlington County, and a great reputation for their food, according to 42 Freeway, and has been voted 'best of' Burlington County frequently.

The diner group's official website does indeed have the Williamstown restaurant listed as one of their locations, and it's begun the hiring process.

Pandora Diner in Williamstown will reportedly offer an extensive menu.

The owners are on track to be open as early as September, offering another choice for breakfast lunch, and dinner for area residents between Williamstown's Geet's Diner and Harley Dawn Diner in Folsom.

Pandora Diner is currently fielding applications for positions in Williamstown.

