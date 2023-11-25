A New Jersey music legend comes home with an all-star band

Be prepared to have some fun. Two of my favorites Richie “Labamba” Rosenberg and Mark “Luv Man” Pender come back to the famed Stone Pony in Asbury Park on Saturday, December 9th, 2023. They are not coming alone.

You’ll remember Richie from his days on the Conan O’Brien TV show where he spent 25 years on the show. Richie has played with the biggest names in the business including Bruce Springsteen, Little Steven, Diana Ross, The Allman Brothers Band, Jon Bon Jovi, Darlene Love, Southside Johnny, the Asbury Jukes, and so many others.

Packed in Labamba’s suitcase will be horn player extraordinaire Mark “Luv Man” Pender also from his Conan TV days.

Richie has lined up the incomparable rock and roll guru Wille Nile, from the Weeklings and Styx Glen Burtnik, New Jersey icon Bobby Bandiera, the best horn section in the business, from his Conan show, and Southside Johnny, a who’s who of talented horns will be pounding out the sounds at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. There are a couple of opening acts and the great thing about this show is that the proceeds go to Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean County who help feed the needy here in New Jersey and the Asbury Park Toy Drive. If you can please bring a new unwrapped toy and canned goods or non-perishable food items to help feed those that need it.

I have had the pleasure of hosting a portion of this event in the past and the energy in the room and after the show will carry you straight through the holidays. This band brings it, I hope you get a ticket and enjoy the show; it’s another great way to enjoy the holidays with friends and family.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom