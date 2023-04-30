A new Italian hot dog shop is coming to this NJ beach town

Being at the Jersey Shore means being surrounded by tons of great food!

Whether you want amazing Italian food, seafood, pizza, or just some quick and easy boardwalk food, there's always something for everyone.

It seems like every year something new is coming to the Jersey Shore, or expanding.

A while back I told you about a new Mediterranean place that was opening in Seaside Heights

House of Fries announced recently that they're opening a new location in the near future, and that'll be a tasty new addition to Jersey.

I saw recently that a new hot dog place was getting ready to open near the Jersey Shore, and I'm pretty excited about it.

Jersey is home to its fair share of great hot dog stands, by the way.

you've got Dicky's Dogs in Toms River, and Dewey's in Lanoka Harbor, I hear the new place off 37, Big Dogs Cafe, also has a really good hot dog.

However, the place that's getting ready to open at the Shore has me excited because in addition to hot dogs, it seems like this place will also specialize in Italian Sausage.

There's nothing I love more than a hot sausage sandwich with some peppers and onions, it may be the perfect lunch.

There's not a whole lot of information available right now, but according to a Facebook Post I saw on the NJ Shore Eats page it looks like the new restaurant is planning to open by the end of April.

Supposedly it's located at 1411 West Central Avenue, however, when I took a ride out to Seaside Park to check it out, it was next to This is Yoga at 1409 NW Central Ave.

it looks like Jersey Lou's Italian Style Hot Dogs and Sausages will be the newest addition to Seaside Park.

In the meantime, be sure to check out some of these delicious hot dog spots around Jersey.

