You might not associate having a beer at a Five Guys restaurant, but at one New Jersey location, you can do exactly that.

The new Five Guys is now open at the American Dream mega-mall and it has a liquor license. The fast-casual hamburger chain, which has legions of passionate fans, says that the American Dream location is the first of its restaurants to serve alcohol; they have beer, wine, and hard seltzers.

If you’re unfamiliar with the chain (there are approximately 30 in New Jersey and over 1,500 worldwide), the chain advertises itself as having, “With more than 250,000 ways to customize your burger and more than 1,000 milkshake combinations, your ideal meal is just a click away! Whether it’s using fresh ground beef (there are no freezers in our restaurants), double-cooking our fries in 100 percent peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning or serving peanuts while you wait, we strive to provide the best experience each and every time you visit.”

Alcohol purchased in the restaurant has to be consumed in the restaurant; you can’t wander around the mall drinking a beer.

According to Boozy ‘Burbs, the new location is not only one of the largest in North America, but it is also the “first-ever flagship” store. It is located on level 2 across from the Nickelodeon Universe; the kids can visit with SpongeBob while mom and dad enjoy a burger and a cold one.

The restaurant is open from 11-8 daily. For more information on the new Five Guys, here is their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.