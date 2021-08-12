A national dog grooming biz is opening its 1st NJ shop

Four things are certain in life.

One. Death.

Two. Taxes.

Three. If you want to make money in America where we exalt pets to human status cash in on that anthropomorphism by going into a pet-based business.

Four. A clever business name always helps.

Scenthound is coming soon to The Shoppes at Union Hill. That’s in Denville.

So Scenthound. Does that mean my dog gets the canine equivalent of Febreezed while there? Will Finn come out smelling better? I’m down!

Here’s where the name actually comes from. This particular dog grooming company believes in focusing on five key areas for your pooch. Their skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth. So, S.C.E.N.T..

See what they did there?

And Scenthound doesn’t just open a shop. They open a center. Which they call…wait for it…scenters.

Oh this clever business name thing is just on fire!

The ‘scenter’ will be located at 3056 Route 10 West in Denville. The opening date is Monday August 16.

A press release put out by CEO Tim Vogel reads, “We started Scenthound to provide basic grooming services for all breeds, and as we expand nationally, we hope to educate as many people as possible to make sure their dogs get the routine care they need to stay clean and healthy.”

Their website describes it as a “wellness-based grooming concept.”

Okay, this sounds a bit foo-foo for my taste. I mean when I had my Golden Retriever, George, back in Michigan, his groomer was a burly, hairy dude named Aloha Al. He got your dog in his van and groomed it shirtless looking like a yeti while bellowing out Frank Sinatra songs.

But hey, if you want a wellness-based grooming concept this could be for you. They offer monthly memberships. They do a s.c.e.n.t. check with each visit where they rate your dog’s skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth on a 1 to 5 scale.

Scenthound opened in Jupiter, Florida in 2015 and there are now 98 current or soon-to-be ‘scenters’ in 12 states.

I hope they do well and make lots of dollars and scents.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

