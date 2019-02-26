A mixed bag of weather these next couple of days in NJ

We will go from chilly sunshine to the return of flurries to a brief warmup, then right back to wet weather, all within about a 72-hour period this week in the Garden State.

Tuesday will be sunny — and not nearly as windy as Monday — with seasonably cold temperatures for the last week of February: from about the lower to mid-30s in North Jersey, and closer to 40 in South Jersey.

The overnight turns even colder, with temps dropping down into the mid-teens or 20s by the time Tuesday evening becomes Wednesday morning, and clouds increasing statewide.

Those clouds remain here on Wednesday, with a few flurries or even snow showers over North Jersey (and for meteorological purposes, let's say this is "true" North Jersey, not the nebulous-and-always-up-for-debate northern part of what many believe is "Central" Jersey). Highs on Wednesday will hang close to 30 degrees up north, and more like the mid-30s everywhere else.

Thursday brings a little warmth; clouds stick around, but the highs will climb mostly into the 40s.

It could cool off somewhat again for Friday, and we may have to contend with some rain or even snow showers throughout the day. That picture should become clearer come tomorrow.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Thursday, Feb. 28. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

