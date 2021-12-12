A message to you, NJ: Please take care of yourself this holiday season

A lot happens in this state that stresses us out. So during this holiday season, please take some time to be a little selfish and take care of yourself.

I know using the word selfish might seem... well... selfish. But it's okay, you should be allowed to think of yourself every once in a while.

We stress out over taxes. We stress out over traffic. We stress out over having a healthy work-life balance.

I know I need to take my own advice this holiday season, and I invite you to do the same. Go ahead, there's nothing wrong with giving yourself a little escape.

EduardMoldoveanuPhotography

So take a break from parenting and get a sitter. Or take that much-needed day off and disappear to the Shore or Northwest hills of the state.

Or perhaps, head on down to Cape May for a day trip. Even if it's a quiet evening at home, there's nothing wrong with that.

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash

Whatever it is you ultimately decide to do, just make sure it's something for you. Take this time between now and the new year to figure it out, and be a little selfish.

And as we go into the new year, try to make it a point to give yourself a little more you-time. It's hard sometimes, I know. But even an hour to yourself after a long work week can make all the difference.

Your health and well-being are worth more than the daily grind in this state, so please take a moment for yourself this holiday season. You deserve it.

Kathy Byrd

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ?

NJ’s most hated Christmas decorations