A look inside huge Italian food market opening new NJ location

It's a really good thing I don't live too close to one of the several amazing Italian markets here in New Jersey or I would be 600 pounds. Most of them are in Central and North Jersey with a scant few really good ones in South Jersey where I live.

The newest one opening in Tinton Falls is no newcomer to New Jersey. Uncle Giuseppe's already has two stores in here in Ramsey and Morris Plains.

They started in New York back in 1998 in East Meadow and now have eight New York locations. With the opening this week in Tinton Falls, this will be the third New Jersey location.

If there was ever such a thing as an Italian market superstore, this is it. Think Wegman's of all Italian food. Think Walmart of everything Italian you can eat or drink. It's like walking through an old Italian neighborhood with all the different shops under one roof.

The opening date is set for this Friday, April 21 at the former Acme location at 990 Shrewsbury Ave. For a look inside what you can expect at an Uncle Giuseppe's location, here's some of what you can expect.

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week

