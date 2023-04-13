Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace sets date to open in Tinton Falls, NJ

Is my beloved Livoti’s about to have some competition?

I’m going to say no, can’t we all just get along?

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is making its way south and opening a brand-new location in Tinton Falls. This is not new news, but the opening date is.

They just announced that the new store will open on April 21, 2023.

The Long Island-based store is taking up the spot where Acme was in the Tinton Falls Plaza.

Uncle Giuseppe’s is known for their Italian food and theme just like Livoti’s.

Livoti’s has taken over the Monmouth County area, in the best way, with locations in

Aberdeen

Marlboro

Middletown

Freehold

And just announced a new location opening in Brick in 2024.

I highly recommend Livoti’s if you’ve never been. I go out of my way to shop there.

Now with Uncle Giuseppe’s moving in, you will have options.

Uncle Giuseppe’s started in Farmingdale, NY, and has locations in Long Island, but a few in North Jersey as well.

Morris Plains

Ramsey

It’ll be a great place for you to get your summer BBQ food, Sunday dinner, cold cuts, pizza, pastries, and more.

