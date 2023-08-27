A great day at the Asbury Park Convention Hall

Saturday was the first time I was able to do a live broadcast for the station and it was an awesome experience.

It was my first time ever taking the trip to the Asbury Park boardwalk so I was not entirely sure what to expect. When I got there I quickly realized that it was going to be a day packed full of people.

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo loading...

Since I had never been to the boardwalk in Asbury Park before, I had also never been to the Convention Hall either. I had no idea how many cute little shops and restaurants would be inside of it. I also came to realize I was going to have a ton of people watching me as I did the live broadcast.

It was an intimidating feeling, but so many nice people came up to say hello and to just check out what we were doing there which made it feel very welcoming and calmed me down.

Afterwards, I traversed the boardwalk where I saw a bunch of restaurants that seemed like they would be really good. However, the lines for some of the restaurants at 7:30 proved too long for me to stick around too long.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

I got a glimpse at everything it had to offer though with the cute restaurants, pop-up shops and even a sweet mini golf course!

It was an amazing first experience for a live broadcast and I couldn’t think of a better place to host it at.

And thanks to the many, many people who stopped by to say hello along the way!

