A food website says New Jersey has the best Mexican food

New Jersey is known for a wide variety of food: world class pizza and other Italian cuisine, bagels, diners, fresh produce, and boardwalk fare, among others. But according to one food blogger, New Jersey is home to some of the best Mexican food in the country.

According to the blog site, Tremendous, a restaurant in Union City is among the finest Mexican joints in the entire USA. La Piedra Del Sol, a family run restaurant, compares favorably to its counterparts in California and Texas, according to this blog, anyway.

Apparently, the blogger isn’t the only one who finds La Piedra Del Sol delicious; they get 4.5 stars on Yelp!, too. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page it is a Oaxacan-style Mexican restaurant serving traditional meals in a casual setting.

So, what did the reviewer find so special at the restaurant? Here’s just a sample of the review:

The shrimp fajitas oozed flavor. The guacamole was creamy and delicious. Simple chips and salsa were an incredible experience: multiple salsas with deep, rich flavors and crispy tortilla wedges, all housemade.

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

They have an extensive menu that includes breakfast items (they open at 9 AM daily), lunch and dinner options, with no dish costing more than $14.95. If you’re interested in trying out what the reviewer says “may be the best Mexican north of the Rio Grande”, La Piedra Del Sol is located on 48th Street in Union City and they’re open Mon. through Sat. 9AM to 9PM (closed Sundays).

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

