A flagpole for 9/11
For as long as I can remember, a flag has always been flying at my Dad's place.
Originally, there was a flag bracket by the garage door.
Later, the flag moved to the driveway fence...as it was easier to see/enjoy from the road.
Earlier this summer, all of us "kids" decided it was time for an upgrade.
We gave Dad a flagpole (new flag included) for his birthday.
On Labor Day...
...the "installation" began.
We needed to dig down 26 inches...and 12 to 18 inches in diameter.
I just LOVE the Jersey shale...don't you?
Then, we covered the hole, because NJ101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it was going to rain on Tuesday.
Wednesday evening...
...the flagpole project shifted into high gear...
...as the plan was to have the new flag flying proudly on Friday, September 11th.
Shovel by shovel...
...in goes the fast-drying concrete.
Before the hole was...
...completely filled...
...we used three 80 lb bags of concrete mix.
Now that the hole was filled, it was time to make it...
...look good.
Now, all we can do is wait...and wait...and wait.
The concrete must set at least 24 hours...which means, we're "on time" for the "big reveal."