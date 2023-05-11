A few of NJ’s best restaurants from New Jersey 101.5 listeners
Every time I bring up Italian, Portuguese, or any kind of restaurant, we get flooded with calls.
This week was no different as listeners weighed in on the best that Jersey has to offer.
From North to South to Central there is a local place where you can satisfy the craving for some of Jersey's best cuisine.
Caffe Aldo Lamberti in Cherry Hill
Chateau Madrid in Carteret
DiPaolo's Italian Ristorante in Penns Grove
Mama's Cafe Baci in Hackettstown
Bistro 1051 in Clark
