A few of NJ’s best restaurants from New Jersey 101.5 listeners

Every time I bring up Italian, Portuguese, or any kind of restaurant, we get flooded with calls.

Annie Spratt via Unsplash Annie Spratt via Unsplash loading...

This week was no different as listeners weighed in on the best that Jersey has to offer.

From North to South to Central there is a local place where you can satisfy the craving for some of Jersey's best cuisine.

Caffe Aldo Lamberti in Cherry Hill

Chateau Madrid in Carteret

DiPaolo's Italian Ristorante in Penns Grove

Mama's Cafe Baci in Hackettstown

Bistro 1051 in Clark

