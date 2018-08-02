A famous NJ filmmaker was born on this day in New Jersey history

One of New Jersey’s best known native sons was born on this day in 1970. Kevin Smith came into the world in Red Bank. Smith burst onto the entertainment world with his 1994 classic, Clerks , shot in New Jersey.

Some of his other Jersey-centric films include Mallrats , Chasing Amy , and Dogma . Smith is also known for his love of comic books and owns a comic book store in Red Bank. Smith has directed some television episodes like Supergirl , The Goldbergs , and The Flash .

More recently, in April of this year, Smith suffered a heart attack and subsequently became a vegan. Since the heart attack, Smith has lost 40 pounds on his road to recovery.

More from New Jersey 101.5