🔺 The son of Founding Father Benjamin Franklin was NJ's 13th governor

🔺 William Franklin wanted NJ to remain loyal to the crown

🔺 He served as a British spy when war broke out

I’ve been enjoying Apple TV’s new mini-series titled ‘Franklin,’ which tells the story of Founding Father Benjamin Franklin’s secret mission to enlist France’s help defeating the British.

It’s based on Stacy Schiff’s book: A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America.

The United States is losing the war with Britain. Franklin is dispatched to try and get money, ships and arms from France to turn the tide. He is accompanied on this journey by his grandson, Temple.

Temple has become a ward of Franklin because his father, William, is in prison.

And that is the New Jersey connection.

The last Royal Governor of New Jersey

William Franklin was the product of an acknowledged extramarital affair, but lived with his father Benjamin and his wife Deborah Read in Philadelphia.

In the early years, father and son were close. William helped his father with the famed kite experiment that helped lead to the harnessing of electricity.

He achieved the rank of Captain in the provincial military and went on to be an accomplished lawyer who was extremely loyal to the British Crown.

In 1763 King George appointed William to serve as Governor of New Jersey.

Franklin was popular, until he wasn’t

Gov. Franklin was popular in New Jersey during the early part of his term. He proved to be capable and responsive to the colonial residents of the state.

As pro-colonists efforts began, Franklin was even an early supporter.

This is the first page of the document by King George III declaring that William Franklin will be the Governor of New Jersey. New Jersey State Archives This is the first page of the document by King George III declaring that William Franklin will be the Governor of New Jersey.

When America declared its independence, Benjamin Franklin expected his son would join the revolution.

He did not.

Gov. Franklin delivered an impassioned speech to the New Jersey legislature in 1775 urging the colony to declare loyalty to King George and on a path to prosperity.

The legislature rejected the idea and unanimously voted to support revolting colonists in Boston.

Gov. Franklin remained loyal to King George when colonists took up arms in the War of Independence.

William Temple Franklin was the son for former-Gov. William Temple and grandson of Benjamin Franklin. By Rafaelgarcia - Public Domain William Temple Franklin was the son for former-Gov. William Temple and grandson of Benjamin Franklin.

He was a spy

During his waning time in office, Franklin secretly reported Patriot activity to the British.

When one of his communications was intercepted, Gov. Franklin was arrested and imprisoned in Connecticut.

By this time, his famous father had disowned him and taken custody of the Governors son.

Benjamin Franklin Circa 1750, Benjamin Franklin (1706 - 1790) American statesman, writer and scientist.

He fought against America

In 1778, the former-Gov. Franklin was released to the British in a prisoner exchange.

Based in New York City, Franklin spent the next fours years involved in both overt and covert operations aimed at helping Britain win the war with America

His intelligence activities and knowledge of Patriot operations were highly valued by the British military.

What happened to Franklin when the war ended?

After the British surrendered at Yorktown, William Franklin sailed for England.

He lived the remainder of his days in London, where he died in 1813.

In the years before his death, he attempted to reestablish relationships with his father and his son.

Both Benjamin and Temple Franklin wanted nothing to do with him and he died without ever speaking to them again.

Franklin's House 30th July 1946: An attempt is being made to restore 36 Craven street, the Strand in London, the home of American statesman, inventor and writer Benjamin Franklin from 1757 to 1775.

