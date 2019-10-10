A deer got inside a Lakewood home and there’s video

It was quite a scene in Lakewood a few days ago when a deer managed to get inside a family's home. NJ.com reports it happened when young children were playing both in and out of the house and one of them accidentally left the door ajar. That's all it took for a curious deer who helped itself to a twenty minute open house tour.

Police were called to the scene and together with some neighborhood volunteers they managed to corral the deer and get it outside through the same door through which it entered. If you want to see some amazing videos there are several to be found here on The Lakewood Scoop's website. The most interesting is the second one down where the men have to first grab the deer. After seeing this you will know what a scared deer sounds like.

