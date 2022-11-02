A day later, police find suspect in shooting of 2 cops in Newark
NEWARK — The suspect wanted in the shooting of two police officers on Tuesday was taken into custody late Wednesday morning.
Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, was located on the 100 block of Chancellor Avenue in Newark, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Robert Florida.
Howard shot at the two officers Tuesday afternoon at close range, according to Mayor Ras Baraka.
The shooter then appeared to retreat into an apartment building along Van Velsor Place and SWAT team members went “apartment to apartment” searching for him, Baraka said.
NBC 4 New York reported that a SWAT team pulled up to the building where Howard was believed to be hiding out on the roof and escorted him out. He was taken to the Essex County Courthouse.
Howard faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
Gov. Phil Murphy applauded law enforcement for the arrest.
"I commend our local law enforcement on their swift action to control the situation & protect their community during another horrific act of gun violence," Murphy said on Twitter.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
