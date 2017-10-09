A $40K ‘allowance?’ How NJ school superintendents beat the salary ‘cap’

With just 566 students, Mendham Borough is one of the smallest school districts in the state.

But thanks to bonuses and perks, Superintendent Mitzi Morillo’s compensation package last year was one of the most expensive.

That $203,000 total includes $5,046 in additional health benefits beyond what teachers in the district received, $20,237 in performance bonuses, and a whopping $43,170 in expense allowances — the most for any superintendent in the state and nearly $7,000 more than the second-highest.

In all, Morillo’s compensation bypassed the state salary cap for superintendents of districts the borough’s size by $68,000.

The superintendent salary cap is one of Gov. Chris Christie’s landmark reforms from his first term. Since it went into effect in 2010, it has been fiercely opposed by superintendents and school boards as an obstacle in attracting and retaining talented school administrators.

TIPPING THE CAP Salary caps:

— 749 students or less — $147,794

— 750 to 2,999 — $169,689

— 3,000 or more — $191,584

— 10,000 or more — State commissioner may grant waiver Extras:

— 2 percent annual raises

— 14.99 in total merit bonuses

— $5,000 for districts with high schools

— $15,000 for shared superintendents

— $5,000 to take on another job, like principal See below to find out how much your superintendent was entitled to last year.

But like Christie’s other key law — the property tax cap, which provides for a long list of exceptions that allow municipalities to raise taxes by more than the advertised 2 percent limit — the superintendent salary cap has its own holes.

The caps, for example, never applied to superintendents of county vocational or special education districts.

As a result, the compensation last year for Mark Finkelstein, superintendent of the 700-student Middlesex County Regional Services Commission, was valued as much as $336,000.

Passaic County Vocational schools superintendent Diana Lobosco was the only other schools chief to break the $300,000 mark last year with salary, perks and a $41,775 stipend for doubling as the superintendent for the Passaic County Educational Services commission.

For regular district superintendents, the law's merit bonuses has allowed them to earn up to 14.99 percent more than their salary caps.

Adding more to their paychecks are so-called allowances – reimbursements for car expenses, meals, tuition and professional association fees and conferences. These allowances – often overlooked in discussions about the salary cap — are limitless.

A New Jersey 101.5 review of state Department of Education data found 18 superintendents last year who collected more than $20,000 in allowances, while 97 collected at least $10,000.

In May, the state loosened the salary caps, raising the lowest cap for the smallest district from $125,000 to $147,794 and the highest from $175,000 to $191,584. Superintendents with a high school in their district get an additional $5,000, double the previous high school stipend.

And for the first time, the new regulations allow superintendents to earn 2 percent annual raises above their caps. As before, school chiefs will also get bonuses and allowances.

State Sen. Michael Doherty, R-Warren, who opposes a legislative effort to eliminate the cap entirely, calls superintendent compensation “a racket.”

“These perks are obviously an end-run around some of the caps that have been put in place, and this is one of the reason why taxes are so high in New Jersey, and why New Jersey is so unaffordable,” he said.

Doherty says the governor of the state of New Jersey makes $175,000 a year.

“A superintendent of a school district with a thousand students, how can that individual claim that they should get paid more than the governor of the state which has 9 million residents?”

But Michelle Rosenberg, superintendent in the tiny Hudson County town of Guttenberg, says a more apt comparison would be to a CEO in the private sector, who she says would be getting paid three times as much as a school superintendent for doing comparable work.

Rosenberg’s salary last year was capped at $145,000 but she received $21,736 in bonuses and another $30,700 in allowances, most of which covered tuition reimbursement for her pursuing a doctorate degree. Tuition reimbursement is a common perk for superintendents and even for teachers in some districts.

Rosenberg, however, points out that she hasn’t received a raise in five years.

“I understand that we need limits, but to not be able to get raises when the cost of living has gone up isn’t fair. Everybody else gets 2 percent raises across the board in any industry.”

North Brunswick Superintendent Brian Zychowski says it doesn’t make sense for the law just to cap superintendent salaries.

Even though superintendents are the chief executives of any district, the cap has resulted in cases in which district business administrators and school principals are earning more than their bosses.

The new salary cap will help Zychowski. The old cap cut his base salary in 2015 by $42,862. But weeks after the new cap went into effect in May, Zychowski negotiated a new contract that will bump his pay by almost 20 percent to $200,500 — slightly less than what he was making two years ago.

“We live in a free enterprise system and school boards are supposed to have local control. Salaries are based upon an annual budget that is voted upon,” he said. “If it’s truly local control then it should be up to the local board of education.”

Dohery, who thinks there should be fewer school districts and administrators, doesn’t buy the argument that districts need to offer high salaries to attract candidates.

“When these jobs open there are dozens if not hundreds of applicants, so the idea that we have to pay over $200,000 a year to fill a superintendent slot anywhere in New Jersey is outrageous.”

Top 20 superintendent perks

New Jersey 101.5 crunched the administrator salary database compiled by the state Department of Education to tabulate the highest bonuses and perks paid in the state last year.

Some caveats about this data.

This is from last year, and the amounts could be either more or less this year.

In the case of Mendham Borough's Morillo, for example, Business Administrator Jim Rollo said the bulk of the $43,170 in allowances was to reimburse Morillo for her participation in an accelerated graduate program, which she has since completed. Her allowances this year will amount to about $4,000, he said.

Rollo also cautioned that the data may not be useful for making comparisons or drawing conclusions because some districts may not have accurately reported their numbers. The state data, for example, shows that three dozen superintendents did not receive allowances.

"It would be naïve to think that those individuals are not members of professional organizations, attend professional development or utilize laptops or cell phones in the performance of their duties," he said.

David Saenz, a spokesman for the Department of Education, says the state cannot review the data that districts report because the state does not have the superintendents' contracts.

The department's "user-friendly budget" website, where the administrative salary is made available, also notes that the department "has not approved this information, nor is the department responsible for its accuracy.”

Some districts may also have new superintendents with different contracts.

#20 — KINGSWAY REGIONAL

Kingsway Regional

James Lavender

School enrollment: 2,562

Base salary: $167,500

Allowance: $10,525

Bonus: $25,109

Extra insurance: $8,284

Total: $211,418

#19 — WOODCLIFF LAKE

Lauren Barbelet

Lauren Barbelet

School enrollment: 766

Base salary: $145,000

Allowances: $19,897

Bonus: $2,473

Extra insurance: $2,473

Total: $189,106

#18 — ENGLEWOOD

Englewood Public Schools

Robert Kravitz

School enrollment: 3,102

Base salary: $167,500

Allowances: $17,500

Bonus: $25,108

Extra insurance: $2,000

Total: $212,108

#17 — WATCHUNG HILLS REGIONAL

Watchung Hills Regional

Elizabeth Jewett

School enrollment: 2,145

Base salary: $157,500

Allowances: $22,847

Bonus: $23,467

Extra insurance: $334

Total: $204,148

#16 — MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP

Back to school concept

Scott Feder

School enrollment: 1,199

Base salary: $155,000

Allowances: $17,300

Bonus: $23,235

Extra insurance: $6,437

Total: $201,972

#15 — HARDING

Harding Township School

Matt Spelker

School enrollment: 303

Base salary: $135,000

Allowances: $24,425

Bonus: $20,238

Extra insurance: $2,678

Total: $182,341

#14 — SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD REGIONAL

SAT Scores Up As Record-Breaking Numbers Of Students Take The Test Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Dr. Margaret Hayes

School enrollment: 5,480

Base salary: $167,500

Allowances: $21,634

Bonus: $25,108

Extra insurance: $952

Total: $215,194

#13 — CRESSKILL

Cresskill Public Schools

Michael Burke

School enrollment: 1,789

Base salary: $157,500

Allowances: $6,980

Bonus: $23,610

Extra insurance: $17,210

Total: $205,300

#12 — RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE

Ridgewood Public Schools

Daniel Fishbein

School enrollment: 5,640

Base salary: $167,500

Allowances: $16,552

Bonus: $25,125

Extra insurance: $6,610

Total: $215,787 $215,787

#11 — WYCKOFF

NJ school heat closings (Thinkstock)

Richard Kuder

School enrollment: 2,073

Base salary: $155,000

Allowances: $29,140

Bonus: $23,248

Extra insurance: $786

Total: $208,174

#10 — GUTTENBERG

(Guttenberg Public Schools) (Guttenberg Public Schools)

Michelle Rosenberg

School enrollment: 1,003

Base salary: $145,000

Allowances: $30,700

Bonus: $21,736

Extra insurance: $1,885

Total: $199,321

#9 — MORRIS HILLS REGIONAL

(Morris Hills Regional) (Morris Hills Regional)

James J Jencarelli

School enrollment: 2,777

Base salary: $167,500

Allowances: $28,000

Bonus: $25,108

Extra insurance: $2,000

Total: $222,608

#8 — MORRIS

Backpack with school supplies (ThinkStock)

Mackey Pendergrast

School enrollment: 5,229

Base salary: $167,500

Allowances: $28,515

Bonus: $25,110

Extra insurance: $1,653

Total: $222,778

#7 — EAST WINDSOR REGIONAL

(Richard Katz/Twitter) (Richard Katz/Twitter)

Richard Katz

School enrollment: 5,140

Base salary: $167,500

Allowances: $7,260

Bonus: $14,573

Extra insurance: $35,344

Total: $224,677

#6 — MIDDLESEX REGIONAL SERVICES COMM.

Katerina Maylock, with Capitals Educators, points on a student's worksheet as she teaches a test preparation class at Holton Arms School, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016 in Bethesda. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo)

Mark J. Finkelstein

School enrollment: 704

Base salary: $277,122

Allowances: $14,838

Bonus: $39,946

Extra insurance: $4,425

Total: $336,331

#5 — PASSAIC COUNTY VOCATIONAL

(Passaic County Vocational) (Passaic County Vocational)

Diana Lobosco

School enrollment: 3,359

Base salary:$247,463

Allowances: $17,875

Stipend: $41,775

Total: $307,113

#4 — CLEMENTON

(Clementon Public Schools) (Clementon Public Schools)

R. Lynn DiPietropolo

School enrollment: 435

Base salary: $135,000

Allowances: $24,925

Bonus: $20,237

Extra insurance: $16,787

Total: $196,949

#3 — GLEN RIDGE

School, backpack, back (Thinkstock)

Dirk Phillips

School enrollment: 1,897

Base salary: $157,500

Allowances: $28,400

Bonus: $23,609

Extra insurance: $10,035

Total: $219,544

#2 — MENDHAM BOROUGH

Empty Classroom In Elementary School (UIG via Getty Images)

Mitzi Morillo

School enrollment: 566

Base salary: $135,000

Allowances: $43,170

Bonus: $20,237

Extra insurance: $5,046

Total: $203,453

#1 — HUDSON COUNTY VOCATIONAL

(Hudson County Schools of Technology) (Hudson County Schools of Technology)

Frank Gargiulo

School enrollment: 2,357

Base salary: $225,367

Allowances: $4,269

Bonus: $65,333

Total: $294,969

David Matthau contributed to this report.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.