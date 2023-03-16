93-year-old woman killed in Belmar, NJ house fire, family says

🔥 Winds out the northeast at 40 mph helped fuel the fire

🔥 Kevin Colie said his mother, Frances Colie, later died at a hospital

🔥 It's not known how the fire started

BELMAR – A 93-year-old woman died in a wind-driven house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to her family.

Winds out the northeast at 40 mph helped fuel the fire that was reported around 4 p.m. in a three-story house on 18th and Surf avenues. Flames completely engulfed the house as firefighters arrived. Neighboring houses were damaged by the fire.

Kevin Colie told the Asbury Park Press that his mother, Frances Colie, had lived for 50 years in the house. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second person in the house at the time escaped, an unnamed source told News 12 New Jersey.

Belmar police and fire officials on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's requests for more information.

