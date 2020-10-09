9 places you’re likely to spot a celebrity in NJ

New Jersey is chock-full of famous people and everyone seems to have had a Bruce sighting. From Jack Nicholson to Joe Pesci, Carli Lloyd to Bruce Willis to Whitney Houston, we have more than our share of famous folks. But even the celebrities who don't make New Jersey their home are often found here. Where are you more likely to run into one? Here's a list.

Stone Pony, Asbury Park

The legendary rock club at the Jersey Shore isn’t only famous for seeing Bruce Springsteen hanging out at the bar. Over the years the small club’s big reputation has seen performances by the Ramones, Elvis Costello, Green Day, Blondie, Black Crowes, Cake and many more. And because it’s not a huge venue, you might even get to rub elbows with a performer at the bar before or after the show. Happens with Bruce all the time.

The W Hotel, Hoboken

Incredible views and a party town have brought in many celebrities over time including Jamie Foxx, Shannon Doherty and Puff Daddy/P. Diddy/Sean Combs and whatever else he’s called himself.

Atlantic City

Maybe not as much as in its heyday, but you’re still more likely to come across a celebrity in A.C. than your average Jersey town. Back in the day I saw Natalie Cole, Jerry Seinfeld, Howie Mandell, Sam Kinison and they tend to explore the town at some point. I saw Drew Carey out and about when he performed there.

Cape May

Some celebrities are drawn to the quieter and more quaint charm of Cape May. Brooke Shields, Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey have all vacationed here.

Alpine

Want to catch a celebrity in their natural habitat? Many live in Alpine, NJ, a small town in Bergen County of less than 2,000 and many of them famous. Chris Rock, Stevie Wonder, Mary J Blige and Gary Sheffield have all lived here.

The Mall at Short Hills

The Jonas Brothers have thrilled fans spotting them at this high end Jersey mall. With stores like Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier and Brunello Cucinelli it’s like rich celebrity bait.

Newark Liberty International Airport

As one of the three airports considered NYC airports you will often find the famous trying to catch a flight just like the rest of us. And with Newark’s infamous flight delays you may have a longer chance to approach them. A friend got a pic with Jim Gaffigan here.

Met Life Stadium

It’s not just the big name performers here. It’s the equally famous people who come to see the big name performers here. Get good enough seats and you might be close to a celebrity.

The Prudential City

See explanation under Met Life Stadium.

