9 NJ hospitals ranked among the top 5% nationally
A new report ranks nine New Jersey hospitals among the top 250 in the nation.
Healthgrades, a company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers, compiled its best 250 hospital list based on patient outcome information collected from every hospital in the country.
The 250 Best Hospitals Award list recognizes hospitals for superior performance and clinical excellence in providing care for 31 different conditions and procedures across multiple specialty lines and areas.
Best of the best
The report states while many hospitals have specific areas of expertise and high-quality outcomes in certain areas, these hospitals exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.
The nine New Jersey Hospitals that are on the list include:
Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Morristown Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Princeton Medical Center
Chilton Medical Center
Valley Hospital
Overlook Medical Center
According to Healthgrades, America's 250 Best Hospitals are in the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year.
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
