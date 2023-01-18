9 NJ hospitals ranked among the top 5% nationally

A new report ranks nine New Jersey hospitals among the top 250 in the nation.

Healthgrades, a company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers, compiled its best 250 hospital list based on patient outcome information collected from every hospital in the country.

The 250 Best Hospitals Award list recognizes hospitals for superior performance and clinical excellence in providing care for 31 different conditions and procedures across multiple specialty lines and areas.

Best of the best

The report states while many hospitals have specific areas of expertise and high-quality outcomes in certain areas, these hospitals exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.

The nine New Jersey Hospitals that are on the list include:

Hackensack University Medical Center

View Profile

Courtesy Google Courtesy Google loading...

Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

View Profile

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

View Profile

Morristown Medical Center

View Profile

Courtesy Google Courtesy Google loading...

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

View Profile

Princeton Medical Center

View Profile

Courtesy Google Courtesy Google loading...

Chilton Medical Center

View Profile

Valley Hospital

View Profile

Overlook Medical Center

View Profile

According to Healthgrades, America's 250 Best Hospitals are in the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements That Made Major Headlines From Beyonce ’s record-breaking Instagram announcement to Britney Spears ' first pregnancy, we’ve rounded up the most memorable celebrity pregnancies that made history in pop culture. Check it out, below.