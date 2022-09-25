This is what police in NJ consider distracted driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving.

These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.

In 2019, there were more than 3,000 fatalities in the U.S. traced to accidents where distracted driving was a factor, according to the NHTSA, and more than 400,000 injured.

Most years, during the month of April, many police municipalities here in South Jersey participate in a campaign that puts them on heightened patrol for distracted drivers, and they're unlikely to let you off with just a warning.

'UDrive. UText. UPay.' is meant to send a message to motorists that it only takes a few seconds for a distraction to turn into an accident that hurts you and/or someone else.

Below are a few examples of distracted driving activities police watch for. Please be careful out there, and pull over to accomplish whatever it is you're trying to do in your vehicle.

9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month in New Jersey, part of the National Highway Transportation Safety Board's 'UDrive. UText. UPay.' campaign. But being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving.

