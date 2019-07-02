86-year-old shoots and kills 71-year-old in Ocean County, cops say

MANCHESTER — Authorities have arrested an 86-year-old man they say shot and killed another senior at his home.

Thomas Hatchett, 86, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held in the Ocean County Jail.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Manchester police responded to a 911 call to find 71-year-old Igal Hedad of Florida was lying face-down in the street outside a township residence. Hedad was bleeding from his head, and had been shot in his back, the prosecutor's office said.

Police also saw there was also a bullet hole through the front door of the home, the prosecutor's office said. The county's SWAT unit entered the home and found it unoccupied, the prosecutor's office said.

Police found the home was owned by Thomas Hatchett, 86, who also owns a home in Verona, according to the prosecutor's office. Police in Verona found him there, and took him to their department, where he was interviewed by Verona and Manchester detectives, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office hasn't said what it believes motivated the shooting, what if any relationship Hatchett has to Hedad, or what in the interview prompted the charges. It also wasn't clear from information released by authorities Tuesday whether Hedad was dead when police arrived.

