80-year-old driver of school bus full of kids gets ‘lost’ in NJ

🔴 A search began after the school bus never made it to a Warren Township school

🔴 The bus was found in an industrial park parking lot

🔴 The 80-year-old driver may have suffered a medical episode and become disoriented

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A school bus and its 80-year-old driver carrying students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade went missing for an hour on Thursday morning.

The bus never made it to the Mount Horeb School in Warren, prompting a search for the bus, Bridgewater Township Police Chief John Mitzak told CBS New York. T

he bus was located in the parking lot of an industrial park off Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater where the driver had crashed into a flatbed tractor-trailer.

Mitzak said officers got the 20 students off the bus. After the school nurse checked the kids, they continued to school on another bus.

The driver may have suffered a medical episode and drove into the parking lot after becoming disoriented, according to Mitzak.

TAP into the Breeze identified the driver as Robert Piedilato. Mitzak said Piedilato is a "good guy" who is well-liked.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

