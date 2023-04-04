8 NJ spots you MUST try for national empanada day

I'm not sure how many people know that April 8th is national empanada day. And here, in New Jersey, we take our empanadas pretty seriously.

We are the "foodiest" state in the country, as everyone knows. And, of course, our Italian food seems to stand out for the rest. But, one of New Jersey’s other specialty foods is empanadas.

Everyone loves those savory—or sweet— little pockets of dough. And although most people associate them with Latin American cultures, actually almost every country has a version of empanadas, and they’re pretty much all represented here in New Jersey.

They do come with a variety of different names. Whether you refer to them as empanadilla, empanadita, pastel, pastelito or chamuco, the word Empanada comes from the Spanish word “empanar” which means “to bread.”

If you’ve got a hankering for empanadas, or if you’ve never tried them, April 8th is a great day to visit one of these spots.

But then again, any day is a good day for empanadas.

For vegetarians, this Ethiopian/ Dominican restaurant is the place to go for empanadas. And it’s not often that you find a really good vegetarian empanada. Here, your order includes three perfectly made vegetarian empanadas with a homemade dipping sauce.

People go nuts for these empanadas, which are some of the freshest, crispiest empanadas in the state. They're most famous for their original (Beef, Sweet Plantain) and the cuban (Pork, Ham & Cheese) but they also have flavors like jerk chicken, four cheese veggie (chipotle black bean)

Like everything in Jersey City that has to do with food, this place kicks it up a notch with some of New Jersey’s favorite empanadas. According to the website, the name also is a tribute to the owners' "mom’s nickname," Lala.

The Original Empanada Factory has the original Latin American flair right here in New Jersey. If you grew up with a mom, or grandma making homemade empanadas, these delicacies will bring you right back whether it’s the islands of Puerto Rico or the streets of Colombia and Venezuela with a twist.

Some of the most authentic and delicious empanadas in New Jersey. You can really satisfy your unique tastes here, by creating your own favorite one of a kind empanada. With a wide variety of options and combinations there’s no limit, except for your imagination.

Empanada mania, operating for catering only out of food trucks only right now, is a must-mention here, because I’ve heard so much about the quality and taste of their empanadas.

According to some of our listeners, these empanadas are among the best in the state.

With flavors including bacon burger, Thai chili chicken, angus beef, buffalo chicken and spinach feta how can you resist booking them for your next gig?

Empanada guy is all over New Jersey with his splashy, red trucks and his freehold restaurant. The restaurant has a staggered schedule, but you better believe it’ll be open on April 8, empanada day. Food Network has had empanada guy on beating Bobby Flay and his empanadas are said to be some of the best.

An institution for empanadas, Stellas has been voted best empanada in New Jersey for over 12 years in a row by several different publications, according to their website, located in Kearny, Stellas has the empanadas with an Argentinan flair an Italian flair and pretty much every other kind of flair there is— plus more vegetarian and vegan options then a lot of others.

Don’t miss their specialty dessert empanada, the Argentine Delight – filled with rich cheesecake and dulce de leche caramel. Mmmm.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

