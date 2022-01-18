7-year-old struck by Jeep at busy Lakewood, NJ intersection

LAKEWODD — A 7-year-old girl is recovering from serious injuries after she was hit by a Jeep late Monday afternoon.

Police spokesman Greg Staffordsmith said the girl was hit by 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling west on County Line Road at Squankum Road around 5:30 p.m. while she was in the road. She was taken to the trauma unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to Staffordsmith.

No charges have been filed. Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked by Lakewood police to call 732-363-0200.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the crash, identified the girl as Rachel Shaindel.

Earlier incidents in January

There have been two earlier pedestrian hits in Lakewood this year including one fatal.

A 32-year-old man was fatally struck on Jan. 3 by an NJ Transit bus turning from Route 88 into the Lakewood bus terminal.

The Scoop reports a pedestrian was hit on Jan. 12 on East 4th Street at School Garden. The driver left the scene.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

