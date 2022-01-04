Man on Lakewood sidewalk dies after getting hit by NJ Transit bus

LAKEWOOD — A man walking on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a NJ Transit bus as it turned into a terminal park lot Monday night, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.

Surveillance video obtained by The Scoop shows the bus turning left from Route 88 into the Lakewood bus terminal as the man walks across the entrance around 10 p.m. and doesn't stop as the bus comes towards the sidewalk.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer identified the man only as being 32-years-old.

The bus keeps going over the man at a normal speed as it enters the lot, the video shows.

The man was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he was pronounced dead, according to Billhimer.

Police investigate after a man was hit by an NJ Transit bus (The Lakewood Scoop)

The prosecutor said the driver and the bus were located in Howell and has cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at at 732-929-2027, extension 3524.

