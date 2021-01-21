7 signs NJ is staying away from each other (Opinion)

At the beginning of the pandemic and the precautionary measures taken, we started seeing signs that we'd never seen before. We were all familiar with "must be this tall to go on this ride," or "only employees beyond this point". How about "authorized vehicles only"? Or the ever-present STOP or NO PARKING ANYTIME. We were used to signs outside almost everywhere, but inside? Maybe a CASH ONLY or "ring bell for service" at a checkout counter.

The signs keeping us six feet apart were new and, if I'm being honest, not all that unwelcome. Some people don't get the personal space thing and should have been told this a long time ago. I told my kids if they're able to collect any of these signs, including the ones that say "must wear a mask to enter", they should grab as many as they can. In 30, 40 or 50 years, long after I'm gone, they might be a valuable collector's item. I couldn't help but notice the variety of social distance signs there are at different stores.

7 signs NJ is staying away from each other

Since we live in America and use the Imperial System of measurement, we went with six feet. In most of the rest of the world they used 2 meters apart, give or take a centimeter or two. If you're collecting the signs make sure you put them on Ebay here in the states in years to come. They won't sell well in Europe.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.