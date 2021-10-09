If there was anything out of this disaster we call 2020 (with a linger throughout 2021) that might've been beneficial to NJ, I'd say it's this.

In my opinion, being forced to keep a distance from one another has actually been nice. I mean, think about it. We're not on top of one another the way we used to be. You know, that time before March of 2020?

Now obviously, there are some situations where this isn't possible. Think, a crowded train. I mean, we are the most densely populated state, so it's not always easy to stay away from one another.

And, it can be a bit annoying in places like a supermarket, when the register lines are forced to go up the aisles. But for the inconveniences, there's also convenience.

So let's check out at least five benefits of why keeping social distancing in NJ is a good thing.

AntonioGuillem - Getty Images

1) We stopped breathing on one another

Prior to March 2020, we crammed ourselves shoulder to shoulder everywhere we went. So much so, that we could feel each other's breath and body heat.

www.boelke-art.de, Getty Images

2) We don't get "showered" on when someone talks

Ever have to deal with this? When someone has to spit every time they speak and a shower of god knows what comes out of their mouth? You don't need a shower like that, and, with social distancing, you're more likely to stay dry.

PORNCHAI SODA

3) We stopped invading each other's personal space

It's that awkward feeling we get when someone invades our personal space. It's very uncomfortable.

NiroDesign

4) We have control of who we let near us

Friends and family are fair game, as they should be (Although, this could be a perfect excuse to tell that annoying relative to stand away from you).

HYWARDS

5) It keeps us safer

Can't pick a pocket from 6 feet away. Even at 3 feet, the act of grabbing something off of someone else becomes that much more difficult.

(Craig Allen photo).

Look, we've always wanted to keep our distance in the first place. It's just that, we're from New Jersey, which means we don't like being told what to do. So it's understandable that we don't want a rule dictating this act, but rather, let this act be our own choice.

So what do you think? Should a social distance rule remain in effect long after the pandemic's over? Take the poll below and let your thoughts be heard.

