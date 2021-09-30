By now you’ve heard of the spotted lanternfly. The devastating, invasive species that hit New Jersey in 2018. They say it came from China and showed up in the United States in 2014.

We are all encouraged to do our part and kill them if we see them. Why? Because they’re destroying crops. They’re responsible for damaging over over 70 varieties of plants and trees.

Now we learn from a research study done at Satirica University by Professor of Entomology Ulysses Barron Buggin that in addition to damaging New Jersey’s agriculture the spotted lantern fly is also politically active. The study shows the lanternfly favors Gov. Phil Murphy in this year’s election.

The research project involving some 3,889 spotted lanternflies most likely to infest a voting booth shows seven areas in which the species aligns with Murphy.

7 reasons spotted lantern flies support Phil Murphy for governor

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

