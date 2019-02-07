7 New Jersey-inspired Oreo flavors are here!
In case you’re late to this party, Oreos now come in so many flavors sometimes you think they’re joking. There’s a Hot Chicken Wing flavored Oreo. No, really. There’s a Wasabi flavored Oreo.
Because why stop at hot chicken wings?
At New Jersey 101.5, we’re all feeling the pride now that they’ve come out with New Jersey inspired Oreo flavors. These will start as a limited run. Hopefully at least some will be put in permanent production.
Fenis’mores Landfill
Finally an Oreo that combines the noxious aftertaste of the old Fenimore landfill in Roxbury with the taste of s'mores. One bite of these Oreos and you’ll say, “Man! That tastes like the Roxbury I grew up in!”
Corruption Eruption
The beauty of this new flavor is every ingredient is stolen from taxpayers and baked in Trenton at a factory rife with nepotism and patronage jobs.
Boardwalk Fries Surprise
Who doesn’t want the taste of boardwalk fries between two chocolate cookies? The surprise comes when you open the bag and find seagulls stole 90% of the contents.
Pork Roll Egg and Cream Cheese
A twist on the Jersey-centric pork roll egg and cheese, this cookie needed something a little creamy in the mix, ya know what I’m sayin’? Fuggetaboutit!
Tax & Plenty
Just like the licorice deliciousness of the Good & Plenty candy from your youth. Except for every one you eat the governor kicks your door in and takes the rest of them.
Saltwater Taffy
This is a flavor everyone knows about, a few out-of-towners will buy, but no one actually eats.
EZ Cheese Pass
What’s better than an Oreo that tastes just like a cheese-like product that comes squirting out of an aerosol can? An Oreo that tastes just like a cheese-like product that comes squirting out of an aerosol can AND carries a fully edible fully digestible transponder linked to your EZ Pass account so you can snack and pay your tolls at the same time, that’s what!
Like I said, flavors so crazy at first you think they’re joking. (Which, okay, we are joking!) No such flavors exist and hopefully never will. Except...that Pork Roll Egg and Cream Cheese thing...you’re thinking about it, aren’t you?
More from New Jersey 101.5