7 incredibly fun ride piers in New Jersey
We already know we live in the most beautiful place, right along the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. We have the "best" ride piers at our boardwalks in the world, in my opinion.
Ride piers make everyone happy. The kids love it and the parents love it so we can sit on a bench and just relax while they're running to each ride.
There's nothing better than the salt air, sitting on a bench waiting and watching your kids on the rides.
Rides on the boardwalks can be a bit pricey. Many of the boardwalk ride piers offer special savings right now on their websites. If you're doing a stay-cation this summer, why not check out our beautiful boardwalks up and down the Garden State Parkway. Your kids will love the adventure.
7 Cool Ride Piers at the Jersey Shore
LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.