7 incredibly fun ride piers in New Jersey

We already know we live in the most beautiful place, right along the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. We have the "best" ride piers at our boardwalks in the world, in my opinion.

Ride piers make everyone happy. The kids love it and the parents love it so we can sit on a bench and just relax while they're running to each ride.

There's nothing better than the salt air, sitting on a bench waiting and watching your kids on the rides.

Rides on the boardwalks can be a bit pricey. Many of the boardwalk ride piers offer special savings right now on their websites. If you're doing a stay-cation this summer, why not check out our beautiful boardwalks up and down the Garden State Parkway. Your kids will love the adventure.

7 Cool Ride Piers at the Jersey Shore