7 dead whales in NJ and NY in one month but Murphy doesn’t care (Opinion)

Most of you thought that “liberal progressive" Democrat politicians love whales.

They’re always preaching about the environment and saving animals and their habitat. Even though whales are pretty heavy if you put them on the scale against the alleged fight against climate change.

The religion of climate change wins. But don’t be fooled.

It’s not just a religion. Oh, it may be for the compassionate, faithful voters, but for the politicians, it’s a big business.

They find a cause and then they find some way to monetize it, such as wind farms or solar panels. Then they have a perfect marriage.

Donors contribute to the politicians and in turn the politicians grant the donors the contract. It happens on the state level, on the federal level and it happens on the international level.

The beached whale in AC 1/7/23.

Take the case of Gov. Murphy and the dead whales.

Friday, the governor announced the developer is not changing any plans to continue to explore the ocean floor for securing the foundations for wind turbines off the coast.

The deals have been made, the religious faithful are excited and “it’s the right thing to do!"

The problem is that after seven whales have turned up dead on nearby beaches, and countless more may have floated elsewhere or drifted out to sea, people are wondering if these wind turbine foundations are the cause.

ALSO READ: Dead whale on Brigantine beach likely hit by boat



The surveyors and contractors have to send sonic booms into the ocean floor to find solid ocean bottoms on which to build. It’s alleged that these sonic booms have damaged the whale population, which relies heavily on sound waves to survive.

We’ll have to see if more dead whales keep washing up to find out how the governor will react. If the dead carcasses abate, then this was just a small price to pay for the future of renewable energy. And he’ll just move on.

Just how environmentally friendly are these turbines? Well, there’s plenty of evidence that they kill birds. Also, their lifespan isn’t that long. And what do you do with these giant blades once they wear out? Well, that’s an environmental hazard in itself. There are wind turbine blade graveyards that are being filled with these things as they wear out.



Makes you wonder if the current technology we're using is like a dog chasing its own tail. No one wants a dirty environment. We all want clean energy. Maybe we’re not there yet.

In the meantime, as long as people cling to their climate change religion and urge politicians to do something, deals will be made to do something. Dead whales, be damned!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters Starting in mid to late May the largemouth bass started biting on my favorite lake. I finally got a chance to get out and see how good the fishing is this year and it didn't take long to catch. I got two bass in the first 10 minutes on the lake. We used to fish exclusively with live bait, either worms, nightcrawlers (the bigger worms), or minnows. That got too easy and it's not what "real" fishermen do.

It's more of a sport if you fool the fish into biting your hook with the right lure and the proper presentation. You have to figure out what they would be feeding on that time of year, pick a lure that resembles that and finesse it in a way that makes it look enticing to the fish. To most people, this is a stupid waste of time, but to those of us who caught the fishing bug as a kid or an adult, it's almost addictive. OK, it is addictive.

Most people look at a body of water such as a pond, lake, river, or stream and admire it for its natural beauty. Fishermen try to figure out what kind of fish are below the surface and what would be the best spot to catch them. If you have small kids and you know how to fish, you can create amazing memories and give a great lesson on nature. My dad and my uncles did that for me and those of some of the best memories of my childhood.

There are so many different kinds of fish and fishing in New Jersey's fresh waters. We usually think of fishing at the Jersey Shore, but there are plenty of fishing opportunities not far from where you live . Make sure you know a few simple rules and ask a local tackle shop for some good advice on what to buy and where to go, and you're good to go. It's a great way to enjoy the diversity of landscapes we have here and challenge yourself a little.

I challenged myself for the first time this season to try and catch a few bass on Thursday afternoon right before the rain and thunderstorms and had success right away in one of my favorite fishing holes in Medford.



