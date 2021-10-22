I had an interesting experience at Target the other day. It made me feel old.

Two kids were taking a selfie with Dracula-type fangs in their mouths. You know—just to get into the spirit of Halloween. Or so I thought. Then I realized how they created the fangs. They were using candy. More specifically, a new Halloween-themed candy made of Hershey’s Cookies and Creme bars.

The traditional Hershey’s cookies and creme bar has an imprint of fangs cut into it so kids (or adults, for that matter) can bite the shape out, and take pictures with fangs.

As dumb as it sounds, it made me happy that there is at least some ingenuity happening in the candy industry. Because if I see one more fun-sized Milky Way or Mr. Goodbar I might kill myself.

So I decided to do a little research and found that Halloween candies have gotten more creative. And kids must be sick of the same old, too, because there are tons of new Halloween candies out there New Jersey kids (and adults) are excited.

So much so that when I asked for the new Hershey’s kisses that “bleed” (!) (Hershey’s Kisses Vampire Chocolates) they were out of them already at my local pharmacy and, according to the manager) couldn’t keep them in stock. Here are the fun new Halloween candies. Get some while you can!

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Fangs

This is your typical cookies 'n' Creme bar of chocolate, but for the Halloween season, Hershey's has designed them to have a fang mold. Prep your fangs. Sharpen. Bite pieces away to make your fangs... selfie.

Hershey's Kisses Vampire Chocolates

These chocolates are a bloody twist on your typical Hershey's kiss and are filled with delicious strawberry-flavored cream. The wrappers also have little bats on them making them the perfect Halloween treat.

Kit Kat Witches Brew

These Kit Kats are filled with a delicious marshmallow creme and dipped in green chocolate for some Halloween festivity. They are the perfect candy to use for decorating as well.

Skittles Shriekers

If you like sour you’ll want to get these Skittles. They are called shriekers as some are more sour than others, giving you a “scary” that element of surprise with each bite.

Reese's Franken Cup

The classic Reese's have received an extra layer of green creme in celebration of Halloween—I guess green is supposed to look slimy for Halloween? There are no surprises with this one, except for remembering how delicious Reese's are when you have one.

Cookies & Scream M&M's

These M&M's are a yearly favorite by many. These specially crafted chocolates have a white chocolate filling, which is covered in dark chocolate and then the classic M&M shell. This is definitely #1 on my candy list.

Peep Marshmallow Skulls

If you’re a fan of Peeps, these are adorable for the Halloween season. In addition to the skulls, there are other cute shapes but they are all the same flavor.

