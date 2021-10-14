Zombies are coming to the American Dream Mall
American Dream, the mega-mall in East Rutherford will be undergoing a makeover for Oct. 30, when ZombieLand! takes over the Nickelodeon Universe.
The party is described in a statement as “an immersive LGBTQ+ dance music experience.” There will be appearances (and performances) by Drag Race winners Aquaria and Yvie Oddly.
Aquaria told MyCentralJersey:
"I love Halloween, everyone loves Halloween, where can you go wrong there?" she said. "And what is a better way to celebrate it than not eating candy and not knocking on people's doors and bothering them but (instead) just having a good time with yourself and some friends, dancing to whatever the heck I'm playing and watching some fabulous drag performers and just living your gay old life?"
The rides will be open during the event, meaning attendees can ride the roller coaster or travel high above the party on the Sky Railway.
There will be live music, with a surprise performance scheduled for midnight as well as haunted attractions. House music producer Dennis Ferrer will perform along with Brazil’s Las Bibas.
According to the event’s website, they “Welcome you to a new thrilling Halloween experience, a massive dance floor for thousands of sexy, spooky costumes at America’s Largest Indoor Theme Park. This brand-new venue will be exclusively ours for a night of tricks and treats.”
A costume contest will be held at midnight. COVID protocols will be followed; all attendees must show proof of vaccination.
For tickets, go the event’s website.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.